6-month-old Cleveland Co baby dies at hospital, parents facing possible murder charges

The parents of a six-month-old could be facing murder charges after their baby girl died in the hospital Friday from alleged abuse, sheriff officials told WBTV.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, the baby died Friday after being in the Levine Children's Hospital since March 24, ultimately remaining in critical condition for over a month.
Deputies say the baby's parents, 34-year-old Steven Glenn Dean and 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, were both arrested after officers issued a search warrant for a home on Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby.
The district attorney plans to present murder charges to the grand jury on Monday, officials said.
Family members who spoke with WBTV believe only Dean will be charged with murder in the death of the baby.
Dean and Conn were each originally charged with felony child abuse and given a $150,000 bond.
The other children in the home have been placed in DSS custody.
No other information has been released.
