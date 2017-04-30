Local

April 30, 2017 5:03 PM

One seriously injured in shooting at west Charlotte park

By WBTV

One person has serious injuries in a shooting at a park in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Park in the 2600 block of Ravencroft Drive. Upon arrival, police say they found a male with a gunshot wound.

Crime scene tape is visible near a playground in the park, according to a WBTV photographer.

Medic said the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

No one is in custody, officers say.

WBTV has a crew on scene. It is unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

