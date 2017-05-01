She’s 71 and was robbed in her own basement - where she ran illegal poker parlor

If there’s one thing stranger than an elderly Gaston County woman being robbed at gun point in her own basement, it is the idea that she was allegedly using the space for an illegal video poker operation catering to seniors.
The robbery victim is a 71-year-old Cherryville woman and she reported a 73-year-old visitor was pushed during the robbery.
This is all according to the Gaston Gazette, which reports homeowner Jerry Shepherd is now having nightmares about the robbery in her basement. It happened March 21 and a surveillance camera apparently caught images of a man bursting into the basement with a gun, says the Gazette. Shepherd says the gunman put the weapon against her head and threw her to the floor, it was reported.
Gaston County Police told the Gazette another man was also involved, and together they got about $2,000.
Shepherd called police a few days later – after the four video poker machines had been removed from the home, the Gazette reported. She told the Gazette a vendor moved the machines when he heard about the robbery and that she waited to call police until she could figure out how to access the video that recorded the incident.
No arrests have been made, it was reported.
The assault of the 73-year-old basement patron occurred when a robber was trying to take her ring. She pepper sprayed him, Shepherd told the Gazette.
That’s when the robbers took off.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
