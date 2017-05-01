Immigrant advocates march through uptown Charlotte, near Government Center

Charlotte’s May 1 rally in support of undocumented immigrants kicked off at noon Monday, with 200 supporters gathering at Marshall Park in the rain.
The group began marching and chanting about 12:30 p.m., headed to the Mecklenburg County Government Center. They confined themselves to sidewalks on 4th Street and did not block streets.
Oliver Merino of organizer Comunidad Colectiva called it a Day of Resistance Against Hate.
“We're trying to figure out ways to protect everybody in the city,” he said, including people of color and the LGBTQ community. “We want to make the city a city that respects and nurtures everybody here.”
The event was being organized by Comunidad Colectiva, the Southeast Asian Coalition and Alerta Migratoria, all of which are pushing city and county leaders to defy federal laws that call for the arrest and deportation of people who are in the country illegally.
Backers of the Marshall Park event are calling on businesses to close, people to skip work, and students to avoid going to class on Monday. In cases where businesses stay open, Comunidad Colectiva is calling for a boycott.
The organizers were hoping to attract the same support that showed up on Feb. 16 at Marshall Park for the Day Without An Immigrant rally. It drew up to 8,000 people, who ended the affair with a march through uptown. It was estimated 250 immigrant-run businesses closed that day in Charlotte.
Comunidad Colectiva said the group is hoping to push city and county leaders to show stronger support for undocumented immigrants. The group recently issued a list of a list of demands to city and county leaders, most of which involved greater protections for undocumented immigrants in the community.
Outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters, the crowd chants, "Who's got power? We got power!" and Whose streets? Our streets!"— Joseph Marusak (@jmarusak) May 1, 2017
Among the demands released by the groups Wednesday:
- End Mecklenburg County’s participation in the federal 287(g) program. Under that program, all prisoners taken to the county jail are asked about their citizenship. Those who cannot show U.S. citizenship are referred to the 287(g) program for further study by federal agents. (ICE says 100 people were deported in 2016 through Mecklenburg County’s participation in the program.)
- Protect the access of undocumented immigrants to city benefits and services.
- Delete citizenship status questions from all applications, questionnaires and forms used in relation to the city. Prohibit city agencies and employees from requesting information or investigating a person’s citizenship or immigration status.
- End all CMPD motor vehicle checkpoints.
- Cut CMPD funding and “reinvest” the money in housing, health and education programs.
- Decriminalize or create alternative forms of accountability for: crimes of survival, such as theft and sex work; offenses that take place in public schools or other public educational facilities; and “minor” traffic offenses such as DUIs, not having an operators license and driving with a revoked license. (Undocumented immigrants are not allowed to get a North Carolina driver’s license, making it a key issue among advocates.)
- Provide money for immigrants in need of legal representation and create an office within the city to provide legal services to immigrants and refugees.
The Rev. Raymond Johnson of Mt Pleasant Baptist in Marion SC joined Monday's rally at Marshall Park pic.twitter.com/DCKnrVNrmg— Joseph Marusak (@jmarusak) May 1, 2017
May 1, 2017
LGBTQ activists are part of immigration marchers. pic.twitter.com/hbTIYnQ8v5— Bruce Henderson (@bhender) May 1, 2017
Marchers in street on Alexander as they near Trade St. pic.twitter.com/vbVozrkUcb— Bruce Henderson (@bhender) May 1, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments