Lincoln County deputy rushes into burning home, saves disabled man, 73

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a disabled man from his burning home on Monday morning.
The fire happened about 5:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Killian Road, north of Lincolnton.
A statement issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Seth Hovis was on his way to work when the Lincoln County Communications Center reported a house fire on Killian Road.
“When (Hovis) arrived, he noticed a female standing outside the residence,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
“She told the officer her disabled husband was still inside the burning home and she was unable to get him out. Deputy Hovis rushed inside the residence, located the 73-year-old disabled man in his wheelchair and carried him down a flight of outside steps to safety.”
Hovis moved the disabled man and his wife to a safe location. He then moved their vehicles away from the home as it became engulfed in flames.
