Slate magazine rips North Carolina General Assembly for a ‘descent into madness’

“America Could Look Like North Carolina by 2020. Yikes.”
That was a headline featured this week on Slate.com, which suggested the Tar Heel state is...well, more backward than Mississippi, if that’s possible.
Specifically, Slate political writer Mark Joseph Stern decries the Republican majority in the General Assembly, which he says has led the state’s “swift descent into madness.”
The example being set by North Carolina leaders should “terrify the rest of us,” Stern says.
“What happens when Republicans have enough power to do virtually anything they want?” Stern asks. “North Carolina provides us a preview. Thanks to gerrymandering that has been ruled to be unconstitutionally racist, Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the state’s General Assembly.
“This week, Republicans rushed to pass a slew of bills that could permanently damage the state’s courts, elections, universities, and the environment. They also provide a glimpse at the havoc congressional Republicans in Washington could wreak with just a few more votes in the House and Senate.”
He goes on to say that North Carolina shows what the United States will look like “if Trump and congressional Republicans succeed. It is a warning sign that we ignore at our own peril.”
