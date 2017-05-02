$1 sub sandwiches? How you can score one today in Charlotte

Looking for a quick meal that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? Tuesday is customer appreciation day at Jimmy John’s and, in honor of the occasion, the restaurant is selling some of its popular subs for $1.
From 4 to 8 p.m., people can go to select locations and choose between Jimmy John’s Pepe, Big John, Totally Tuna, Turkey Tom, Vito, The Veggie and JJBLT sandwiches for a buck plus tax.
Customers can only enjoy this offer in-store, and the deal is limited to one sub per customer.
Participating locations in Charlotte:
- 4500 Park Road Ste. 101
- 230 S. Tryon St.
- 4717 Sharon Road
- 1605 Galleria Blvd.
- 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road
- 2233 Matthews Township Parkway
- 350 E. McCullough Dr.
- 13129 S. Tryon St. Ste. 110
- 9130 Harris Corners Pkwy
- 16015 Lancaster Hwy Ste. D
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
