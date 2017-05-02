Local

May 02, 2017 7:14 AM

$1 sub sandwiches? How you can score one today in Charlotte

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Looking for a quick meal that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? Tuesday is customer appreciation day at Jimmy John’s and, in honor of the occasion, the restaurant is selling some of its popular subs for $1.

From 4 to 8 p.m., people can go to select locations and choose between Jimmy John’s Pepe, Big John, Totally Tuna, Turkey Tom, Vito, The Veggie and JJBLT sandwiches for a buck plus tax.

Customers can only enjoy this offer in-store, and the deal is limited to one sub per customer.

Participating locations in Charlotte:

  • 4500 Park Road Ste. 101
  • 230 S. Tryon St.
  • 4717 Sharon Road
  • 1605 Galleria Blvd.
  • 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road
  • 2233 Matthews Township Parkway
  • 350 E. McCullough Dr.
  • 13129 S. Tryon St. Ste. 110
  • 9130 Harris Corners Pkwy
  • 16015 Lancaster Hwy Ste. D

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

