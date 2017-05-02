Drivers will see a smoother ride coming to 66 miles of Charlotte-area roads

Drivers who take several main and secondary roads in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union Counties will soon start to see improvements on their routes.
That’s thanks to $16 million in road work from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to resurface and smooth out 66 miles of roads in those counties, the agency announced Tuesday.
The work is part of $81 million in recently awarded contracts being spent on 15 road and bridge projects statewide.
Here’s the local breakdown:
▪ In Cabarrus County, work can start as early as May 15 and last through September 2018 on about 22 miles of roadway resurfacing, shoulder reconstruction and other improvements.
The $6 million project will cover U.S. 29 between George Liles Parkway and Bruton Smith Boulevard. Other work is in line for parts of N.C. 73, Rogers Lake Road, Winecoff Road, Church Street and Moonshine Drive.
▪ A $6 million contract will improve 28 miles of roads in Mecklenburg and Union counties, starting this week with work running through June 2018.
This includes N.C. 75 in Union County between Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road and Potter Road, and improvements on sections of several secondary roads, including Griffith Road, Tom Starnes Road and Rehobeth Road in Union County, and Union Road in part of Mecklenburg and Union County.
▪ Another Union County contract worth $4 million will cover 16 miles of roads. That work also should start this week and last until June 2018.
This includes U.S. 601 N. at the intersection with Lawyers Road and U.S. 601 N. from Old Dutch Road to the Cabarrus County line. Other Union County roads in this project include sections of Rocky River Road, Wesley Chapel Road and E. Franklin Street.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
