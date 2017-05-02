Autopsy shows cause of death for man killed by undercover CMPD officer

A man killed by an undercover police detective in January died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to a Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s report released Tuesday.
Josue Javier Diaz, 28, died on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte on Jan. 26. Police said his truck sideswiped the officer’s unmarked vehicle, then stopped. Diaz got out of the car, police said, and fired a pistol at the officer and the officer, who is still unidentified, fired back, striking him.
Diaz was shot six times to the chest, abdomen and hand, all on the left side of his body, the autopsy report shows. Toxicology tests found cocaine in Diaz’s blood.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said investigators recovered a .22-caliber revolver at the scene and identified a bullet hole and projectile in the vehicle the officer had been driving. Police said at the time that it appeared to be a road-rage incident.
But one man, who said he saw the confrontation, said that Diaz appeared to be approaching the officer’s vehicle to apologize for bumping it with his truck when the shots were fired. Juan Jose Silverio, who said he was in the truck at the time of the shooting, said that Diaz’s gun remained in the glove compartment and that Diaz had gotten out to talk to the other motorist.
District Attorney Andrew Murray has not announced whether any charges will be filed in the case.
Diaz was born in Ventura, Calif., and moved to Charlotte at age 8, according to his family. He attended Independence High then went into the construction business with his father.
