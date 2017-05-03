Harris Teeter shoppers possible targets for thieves

A woman claims she was recently robbed at a Harris Teeter in south Charlotte, and there may be others cases like it, according to WCNC.
The woman, who remained anonymous, told the station she recently went on a late-night run for popsicles at the Cotswold Harris Teeter, when a woman approached her and asked to get an item right in front of her. Instead, the shopper claimed she had her wallet stolen.
WCNC also reported a person claimed a similar thing happened to them at the Morrocroft Harris Teeter.
Police told the station shoppers should act with caution, and keep an eye on personal belongings they place in their shopping carts.
