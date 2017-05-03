Local

May 03, 2017 10:38 PM

1-year-old dies after falling into stream behind Charlotte home

By Joe Marusak

A 1-year-old boy died after falling into a stream behind a home in east Charlotte on Wednesday, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Police found the boy unresponsive at about 5:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Terrybrook Lane, near East Sugar Creek Road.

CPR was performed on the boy at the scene, police told WBTV.

Medic took the boy to Carolinas Medical Center, where he soon died.

Police have not said whether they are considering charges in connection with the death.

