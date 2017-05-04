Local

May 04, 2017 6:25 AM

Amber Alert issued for missing NC teen believed to be abducted by two men

By WBTV

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Forsyth County girl who is believed to be abducted by two men.

Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.

Bottoms is described as a white female around 5'1" and 114 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings, and black converse shoes. She also has a scar on her lower left hip.

Townes is described as a black male around 5'8" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Deputies describe Cutler as a black male around 5'11" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and a blue hat. Cutler also wears glasses.

The three may possibly be in a Silver 2010 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number BBP-4246.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or 336-727-2112.

