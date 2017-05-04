Rain and storms are possible Thursday evening and overnight.
Rain and storms are possible Thursday evening and overnight. Molly Mathis Observer Archives
Rain and storms are possible Thursday evening and overnight. Molly Mathis Observer Archives

Local

Heavy rain, storms possible Thursday evening and overnight

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

May 04, 2017 7:28 AM

Don’t get too comfortable with yesterday’s clear skies. Current forecasts suggest the nice weather won’t last long Thursday, as rain and possible storms might impact the evening commute.

The Weather Service said storms are in the forecast for the region today, starting around 7 p.m. Any storms that develop before sunset will bring brief heavy rain to the area, the Weather Service said.

Stronger storms are expected to develop in the later evening hours, with some capable of producing damaging winds. The storms are a result of an approaching cold front, and could possibly last into the overnight hours.

The Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for the North Carolina mountains.

WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported only a few showers should stick around Friday morning. The station said cooler air will remain in the area Friday and through the weekend, with temperatures staying in the 60s.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Which three holes will make or break golfers at the PGA Championship?

Which three holes will make or break golfers at the PGA Championship? 1:42

Which three holes will make or break golfers at the PGA Championship?
Panthers fans line up for Fan Fest 2:11

Panthers fans line up for Fan Fest
County commission spars on MLS vote 4:17

County commission spars on MLS vote

View More Video