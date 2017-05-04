Heavy rain, storms possible Thursday evening and overnight

Don’t get too comfortable with yesterday’s clear skies. Current forecasts suggest the nice weather won’t last long Thursday, as rain and possible storms might impact the evening commute.
The Weather Service said storms are in the forecast for the region today, starting around 7 p.m. Any storms that develop before sunset will bring brief heavy rain to the area, the Weather Service said.
Stronger storms are expected to develop in the later evening hours, with some capable of producing damaging winds. The storms are a result of an approaching cold front, and could possibly last into the overnight hours.
The Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for the North Carolina mountains.
WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported only a few showers should stick around Friday morning. The station said cooler air will remain in the area Friday and through the weekend, with temperatures staying in the 60s.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
