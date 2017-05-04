After 17 years underground, cicadas are swarming NC. Take a listen

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 She survived a tough childhood and more. Then, 'things began to click for me' Pause 1:01 Deanna Cureton named Teacher of the Year 1:12 Orchestra in Schools program ends after 14 years 1:54 Local gun shop owner discusses carry laws in South Carolina 0:41 Cicadas sing looking for love 0:27 911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' 0:58 Thompson luncheon showcases courage 1:25 Fatal Charlotte police-involved road rage shooting draws protesters 2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Seventeen-year cicadas are emerging from underground in the N.C. foothills for the first time since 2000. The insects are part of one of the most amazing life cycles in nature. Amanda Taylor N.C. Cooperative Extension