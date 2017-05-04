Wild about the flowers: Where to find the best highway flowerbeds in NC

Talk about flower power: The North Carolina Department of Transportation handed out its annual awards this week for the best highway wildflower beds.
Two areas in the Charlotte region made the cut, so to speak.
In the central region, N.C. DOT’s Division 10 came in second for best regional wildflower planting, on Interstate 85 N. at Graham Street in Mecklenburg County. You’ll need to drive to U.S. 52 at Perch Road in Forsyth County to see the region’s first place winner.
And Gaston County’s Division 12 took first place in the western region for the wildflowers along I-85 at U.S. 74.
The division also came in second place statewide for the William D. Johnson Daylily Award.
If you want to see the best in the eastern region, head to Pitt County for Interstate 264 at Mozingo Road.
N.C. DOT has run a wildflower program for more than 30 years.
Wildflower beds are installed and maintained across the state by Roadside Environmental workers in each of the 14 highway divisions.
Awards were given to the best-looking flower beds in each region, as well as the best overall highway division wildflower program.
“From improving the environment to encouraging economic development and tourism, the Wildflower Program not only makes our roadways more attractive, but it also contributes to North Carolina’s overall quality of life,” Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said in a statement.
