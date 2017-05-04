7 tons of prescription pills incinerated to keep them from kids and addicts

Seven tons of prescription pills were incinerated Wednesday in a statewide effort to keep drugs from kids and addicts, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.
Operation Medicine Drop encouraged residents to dispose of their unused, unwanted and expired medications by dropping them off at a local law enforcement agency. The law enforcement agencies took the collected medicines to SBI field offices.
SBI agents from the eight field offices delivered a total of 15,442 pounds of collected pills to the SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crime Unit in Raleigh. The number of pills equaled about 7.7 million dosage units, the SBI said.
Working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, agents took the pills to an EPA-approved incinerator in Alamance County in Eastern North Carolina.
“Destroying unused medications not only keeps drugs out of the reach of children, but helps remove an adult’s temptation to consume unused pills that could lead to addiction,” SBI Director Bob Schurmeier said in a statement. “The SBI will continue to partner with other agencies to help prevent tragedies that can occur with overdoses of medications.”
Operation Medicine Drop campaigns are held several times a year.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments