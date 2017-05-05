Church plans seminar to help teenage girls make smart choices about sex

A Concord church is planning a seminar aimed at helping teenage girls make safe and healthy choices about sex and clothing.
The free seminar, aimed at girls and their parents, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 20, at First Church of God in Concord.
The speakers will include Cabarrus County Sheriff’s detective April Samples and Audria Bridges, special agent in charge for the State Bureau of Investigation. They will discuss topics such as fashion do’s and don’ts, sexually transmitted diseases, and making the right choices about sex.
A light lunch will be served after the workshops.
