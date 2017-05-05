NC nurses join rally in Washington to call for better staffing ratios

North Carolina nurses joined others from across the country in rallying Friday in the nation’s capital for what they consider safer nurse-patient staffing ratios.
Nurses say that on average one nurse can have up to four to six patients at a time. According to Show Me Your Stethoscope, the organization that hosted the Nurses Take DC conference, studies have shown that each additional patient added to the average workload increases “the risk of death following common medical procedures by 7 percent.”
These nurses have been marching for nearly two decades in support of the passing of two bills: the National Nursing Shortage Reform and Patient Advocacy Act and the Nurse Staffing Standards for Patient Safety and Quality Care Act. Congress has yet to pass a bill on the issue.
