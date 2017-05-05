Final ode to Orchestra in Schools

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. Pause 1:05 Tawba Walk art and music festival 3:37 Steven Furtick, Elevation Church rock Outcry 2017 concert 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:55 She survived a tough childhood and more. Then, 'things began to click for me' 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 1:11 Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions 0:32 Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads 0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Aram Bryan, with the Community School of the Arts, taught more than 700 students how to play the violin. In the end, they plucked the strings of her heart during the final concert. A new joint program with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will begin next school year. Molly Mathis The Charlotte Observer