May 06, 2017 10:53 AM

Man killed in wreck early Saturday in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV

A 50-year-old man was killed in a wreck in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Officers said the man was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a tree.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck, and said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road from Keeneland Lane to Copenhagen Lane was closed for nearly two hours while officers investigated the crash.

Police have not identified the man.

