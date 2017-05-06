Man killed in wreck early Saturday in northwest Charlotte

A 50-year-old man was killed in a wreck in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
Officers said the man was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a tree.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.
Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck, and said the man was not wearing a seat belt.
Police said Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road from Keeneland Lane to Copenhagen Lane was closed for nearly two hours while officers investigated the crash.
Police have not identified the man.
