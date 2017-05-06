Traffic snarl on interstate near Concord Mills following fatal wreck

One person was killed Saturday morning in a wreck on Interstate 85 near Concord Mills, Medic confirmed.
The crash occurred northbound near the exit for the mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, Medic said. Medic was at the scene around 11 a.m.
WSOC reported five cars were involved in the crash.
Traffic is backed up in the area, and Observer news partner WBTV reported three of the right lanes are closed. The lanes are expected to open around 2 p.m., WBTV reported.
The victim has not been identified yet.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
