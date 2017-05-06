Area church unveiling 1st marker in S.C. to recall KKK terror

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. Pause 3:37 Steven Furtick, Elevation Church rock Outcry 2017 concert 2:46 NC Rep. Mary Belk describes juggling new role, cancer treatment 1:12 Orchestra in Schools program ends after 14 years 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 0:41 Cicadas sing looking for love 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 0:52 March for Love 0:08 Military jet buzzes Bank of America Stadium 1:25 Fatal Charlotte police-involved road rage shooting draws protesters Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

South Carolina’s first marker with any mention of the Ku Klux Klan will be unveiled Sunday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church in York County. The church is holding a two-day community festival Saturday and Sunday called "Let the Land Say ... Amen,” honoring the history of the Clay Hill community, which grew up around Hill’s iron works and plantation. Tracy Kimball