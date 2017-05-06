Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club rides for a good cause

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 NC nurses join rally in D.C. Pause 2:09 Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival 3:37 Steven Furtick, Elevation Church rock Outcry 2017 concert 0:41 Cicadas sing looking for love 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:59 Protesters demonstrate outside Duke Energy Center 2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island 3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott 0:27 911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' 1:55 She survived a tough childhood and more. Then, 'things began to click for me' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

More than 100 members of the Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club brought the thunder Saturday for a ride from the Embassy Suites Ayrsley in Charlotte to the Harley Davidson shop on East Independence Boulevard. The charity ride helped raise money for the Police Activities League and the Buffalo Troopers Scholarship Program as part of the club’s “Soldiers in the Park: A Queen City Affair” weekend event. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer