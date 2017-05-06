Local

May 06, 2017 2:53 PM

Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club rides for a good cause

By Diedra Laird and Adam Bell

More than 100 members of the Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club brought the thunder Saturday for a ride from the Embassy Suites Ayrsley in Charlotte to the Harley Davidson shop on East Independence Boulevard.

buffalo troopers_05
Alice Brown, whose biker name is “Sugar Brown,” with her bike at the the Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club charity motorcycle ride. The club is a non-profit dedicated to the sport of motorcycling and safety.
The charity ride helped raise money for the Police Activities League and the Buffalo Troopers Scholarship Program as part of the club’s “Soldiers in the Park: A Queen City Affair” weekend event.

buffalo troopers_06
Mia Wesley (“Miss Solo”), Charles McCallum (”Animal”) and Kim Winston (”Missy Poo!”) at the Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club charity ride.
The nonprofit club supports the preservation of African American military history.

It is a member of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club that rides to honor the 9th and 10th Cavalries comprised of African Americans during the Civil War era.

