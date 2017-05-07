Local

May 07, 2017 1:50 PM

Deceased man in Lincoln County shootout identified

By Fred Clasen-Kelly

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died after a shootout Saturday near Lincolnton, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Marion Palmer Yarborough was found in the front yard of a home on Painter Lane.

The death followed a shooting involving a group of people, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

WBTV reported that one person is in custody. Family members who live in the house told the television station that the person who was killed was trying to rob them.

