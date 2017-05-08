Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog may have committed suicide

An Army veteran who had been charged with shooting her therapy dog apparently killed herself, Fayetteville police say.
Police said the death of Marinna Rollins, 23, found dead in her apartment at 3 a.m. Sunday, was being investigated as a suicide, the Fayetteville Observer reported.
Rollins and Jarren Heng, 25, were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the pit bull to a tree and shot it 10 times with a rifle, the newspaper reported.
Both had upcoming court dates on the charges on May 16. The couple and family members had been threatened on social media, the Fayetteville Observer reported.
Heng and Rollins took turns filming each other as they killed the dog, the newspaper reported, citing detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriffs Office. A prosecutor said in court that the two could be heard laughing on a video recording they made as the dog was killed.
Rollins’ estranged husband adopted the dog, named Huey, from the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, the Fayetteville Observer reported. While her husband was in South Korea, Rollins changed the dog’s name to Camboui and got him registered as an emotional service animal.
Friends and family said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, the Fayetteville newspaper reported. Arrest documents said she was medically retired in January from the Army because of PTSD and other mental health issues.
Heng is an Army special operations soldier, the newspaper reported.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments