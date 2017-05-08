Local

May 08, 2017 12:24 PM

Charlotte wins sustainability grant

Staff reports

Charlotte has won a $75,000 grant to promote sustainable and healthy communities through the Partners for Places matching grant program.

Charlotte, one of 15 cities to win grants, was recognized for its sustainability work in North End.

“This grant-funding is an opportunity to learn how to engage and co-create with Charlotte neighborhoods around sustainability efforts,” said Rob Phocas, the city’s sustainability director. “We hope to use this as a blueprint that can be replicated throughout the city.”

The funding is through a matching grants program, which pairs city governments with philanthropy to support sustainability projects. The Knight Foundation and Ortho Carolina Foundation will providing matching money to Charlotte, the city said.

