Driver charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run victim dies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a man with involuntary manslaughter Monday after the victim of a March 4 hit-and-run incident died.
Jeffery Jay Laforce, 25, was charged after the victim, Jessica Nicole Morrell, 31, died at Carolinas Medical Center.
Police officers found Morrell in South Tryon Street near Bland Street on the night of March 4. Witnesses told police a silver Dodge ran a red light and hit the woman as she used a crosswalk.
The car continued north on South Tryon Street after the collision without stopping. But a device called a license plate reader and Department of Transportation cameras were able to confirm the make and model of the Dodge, as well as its license plate number.
Laforce turned himself in to police the following day and was charged with felony hit and run. Detectives found the Dodge Avenger they had identified at Laforce’s home.
