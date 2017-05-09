Suspected robber shoots himself in Charlotte convenience store robbery

A man shot himself while attempting to flee from a northeast Charlotte convenience store he allegedly robbed early Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told WSOC the robbery happened around 2 a.m. at a Kangaroo Express gas station in University City. WSOC reported the man robbed the store clerk, then accidentally shot himself and ran out of the store with some money.
WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, said the man shot himself in the foot and has not been located.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
