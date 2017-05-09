Mooresville gun range has its second suicide shooting. Victim’s condition unclear

For the second time, a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Mooresville, North Carolina, gun range is being linked to an attempted suicide.

The latest of the incidents happened at 8 p.m. Monday at the Point Blank Range on River Highway in Mooresville, reports the Statesville Record & Landmark.

One victim was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. A name and condition for the victim was not released Tuesday.

Mooresville police told the Mooresville Tribune what was initially reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound later proved to be an attempted suicide.

It is the second time a suicide case was investigated at the range. In 2011, Mooresville police found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the range and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported the man shot himself intentionally.

Management issued a statement at the time of that shooting, noting the “organization is committed to the safety of our patrons, members and staff and has in place protocols designed to mitigate the potential for any intentional or accidental shooting.”

North Carolina has had several self-inflicted deaths at gun ranges in recent years, including one in October in New Hanover County involving a 26-year-old Marine sergeant and another in December 2015 involving a 25-year-old Wilmington woman died while in a shooting range.