Want to join Dorothy’s crew at Beech Mountain’s Land of Oz? Here’s your chance

Need a nostalgia fix? You can follow Dorothy down the Yellow Brick Road this summer at the Land of Oz. The “Wizard of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain, announced its “Journey With Dorothy” tours slated for June.
Each Friday in June, park-goers can travel through the Land of Oz on a tour of the park with Dorothy. Participants can play the roles of one of Dorothy’s well-known friends, including the Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. The park said people can also play some of the villains of the fictional land.
The famed Land of Oz theme park was built atop Beech Mountain about 125 miles northwest of Charlotte in the 1970s, but closed in 1980 after waning popularity and an inability to keep up with other Southeast attractions like Disney World and Carowinds.
In recent years, internet chatter that the park was abandoned attracted thieves who stole signs and other items, most notably bricks from the Yellow Brick Road.
Despite myths that Land of Oz is abandoned, the park is usually active in the summer and early fall. It has become a destination place for weddings. In September, the park will also host its 24th annual “Autumn at Oz” festival.
Tickets for the “Journey With Dorothy” tours are on sale at for $25.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments