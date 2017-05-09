Want to join Dorothy’s crew at Beech Mountain’s Land of Oz? Here’s your chance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Deadly accident in Cotswald Pause 2:29 Backyard habitats 0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges 0:32 The Cat's Out of the Bag 1:32 Joy's story 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 1:54 Providence Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of worship 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 0:27 911 call in NC prison attack: 'Officer down!' 2:07 Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Thieves are stealing bricks from the Yellow Brick Road at the Land of Oz atop Beech Mountain, N.C. Take a trip with Dorothy on a tour of the once-popular theme park. Video by Todd Sumlin