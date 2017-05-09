Panthers’ tackle Michael Oher turns himself in over Uber assault charge

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has turned himself into authorities in Nashville, Tenn. after allegedly being involved in an altercation with an Uber driver there last month, WSOC reported.
Oher, 30, was charged with misdemeanor assault after police said he pushed his Uber driver to the ground and kicked him in a dispute over fare on April 14.
He is a former Tennessee Titan and widely known as the subject in the hit movie “The Blind Side.”
The Tennessean reported the Uber driver was taking Oher and four friends to a restaurant in Nashville, when Oher thought the driver was asking for a higher fare than expected.
Oher confronted the driver when the car stopped to let two passengers out for a restroom break. The Tennessean reported that the driver put his hands up to Oher’s face, and Oher reacted by pushing the driver to the ground and kicking him in the leg.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
