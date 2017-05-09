Robber stabbed man a dozen times, left him for dead in Maiden cul-de-sac

A robbery victim in his early 60s was kidnapped, stabbed as many as a dozen times and left for dead along the side of the road Monday in Maiden, about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Maiden Police told TV station WBTV that an officer found the man lying beside a vehicle in a cul-de-sac at 11:53 a.m. Monday.
The victim was “bleeding profusely” from multiple knife wounds, WBTV reported. He was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he underwent surgery for his injuries, it was reported.
Charlotte TV station WSOC identified the man as 62-year-old William Dickey and reported he also had his throat slashed. WSOC said Dickey lives in Greensboro, but works in Bessemer City and was driving along Interstate 40 on Monday when he pulled off at an exit in Maiden to rest, according to investigators.
He woke up to see two men next to his SUV with a gun, WBTV reported. The robbers took a small amount of cash and a laptop before making him drive to through Catawba County while a second suspect followed in another vehicle, it was reported.
The men, described as white males in their early 20s, reportedly made the man pull over in the cul-de-sac where one of the men stabbed him repeatedly, reported WBTV.
