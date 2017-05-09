Man accused of exposing himself at Rock Hill nightclub, in women’s restroom

Police charged a man with indecent exposure Sunday night at a Rock Hill nightclub after he was seen by employees with his pants down near the bar and in the women’s restroom, according to a police report.
Joseph Greenwell, 49, was arrested by Rock Hill police officers. Officers interviewed the employees who said they ran from Greenwell.
Police seized video surveillance inside the Revolutions club, where Greenwell was seen entering the women’s restroom, a report says.
Employees called 911 for help Sunday night, after Greenwell was seen by witnesses in the restroom, a report says. Greenwell then pulled down his pants and exposed himself in the bar area before police arrived, the police report states.
Before the restroom and barside incidents, a female bartender told officers that Greenwell was pacing the room, staring at her and making her uncomfortable. Then he was seen going into the restroom, the report says.
One employee told officers that she was in the women’s restroom when she heard a man’s voice, and that she sent out a text for help, the report says.
Another employee went into the restroom and saw Greenwell standing in the restroom while exposed, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
