New career for Dale Jr.? He and wife, Amy, to star in home renovation series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, will create and star in a home renovation series debuting in 2018 on the DIY Network.
“Amy and I are excited to take on our first home renovation project together,” Earnhardt told Southern Living magazine in a story the magazine posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday. “Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, and so I expect this to be challenging but fun.”
Earnhardt is retiring as a NASCAR driver at the end of the 2017 season.
Southern Living reported that the DIY Network gave the “green light” to the series, which will consist of four half-hour episodes starting in early 2018.
While everyone knows about Earnhardt’s racing career, “what you may not know is that Amy is a top-notch interior designer and that Dale has a knack for home improvement,” the magazine wrote. “Together, the duo will work to re-imagine and reinvigorate a historic home in Old Town, the much-loved historic district on the western end of Key West, Fla.”
The series will follow their adventures in transforming the home, “all with the goal of creating a gorgeous coastal retreat,” Southern Living reported. “We can’t wait to see the Key West vistas – talk about a picturesque setting!”
“There are plenty of home renovation shows out there, but we have a feeling this will be one to add to your weekly lineup,” the article says. “We can’t wait to meet the Earnhardts and watch them pour their skills and styles into this Key West renovation – not to mention the adventures (and hijinks) that are sure to ensue. We’re sure it will be a must-watch when it premieres in 2018.”
