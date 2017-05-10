Headed to Atlanta? I-85 bridge that collapsed in fire set to reopen

Good news for Charlotte drivers headed to Atlanta: An Interstate 85 bridge that collapsed in a fire on March 30 is set to reopen next week.
Gov. Nathan Deal@GovernorDeal announced Wednesday that the bridge will be open by Monday morning’s rush hour.
@GovernorDeal along with the @GADeptofTrans have announced that I-85 will be open in time for Monday morning rush hour. #511GA pic.twitter.com/Ww7N01LQ4H— NaviGAtor511 (@511Georgia) May 10, 2017
“I am pleasantly surprised by the short time frame, and we all should be,” Deal said, according to the Associated Press. “It is a testament to the dedication of a lot of people.”
The closing worsened already notorious Atlanta gridlock. Highway officials urged employers to allow employees to work from home or change their schedules, as crews worked 24-7 on the bridge, the AP reported.
The rebuild cost $16.6 million. Officials initially estimated the stretch would open by mid-June, but offered a $3.1 million incentive to contractor C.W. Matthews to finish early, Natalie Dale, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Transportation@GDOTATL told the AP.
A homeless man, Basil Eleby, is accused of setting a fire beneath the bridge, which ignited fiber-optic cables on wooden spools being stored there. He was charged with arson and criminal damage to property.
His lawyers have said he is being used as a scapegoat to divert attention from the material stored under the bridge by the Department of Transportation, according to the AP.
