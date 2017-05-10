South Meck High teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact with students’

A South Mecklenburg High School teacher is accused of having “inappropriate contact with students,” multiple media outlets reported late Wednesday.
The school is working with law enforcement on the case, Principal Maureen Furr told parents in a phone message, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
South Meck and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools took immediate action once the case surfaced, she said.
WSOC-TV said the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.
Counseling and other services will be provided to students, Furr said in her message.
Police have released no details.
