Local

May 10, 2017 10:10 PM

South Meck High teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact with students’

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A South Mecklenburg High School teacher is accused of having “inappropriate contact with students,” multiple media outlets reported late Wednesday.

The school is working with law enforcement on the case, Principal Maureen Furr told parents in a phone message, according to Observer news partner WBTV.

South Meck and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools took immediate action once the case surfaced, she said.

WSOC-TV said the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Counseling and other services will be provided to students, Furr said in her message.

Police have released no details.

Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Parents and students attend school board hearing

Parents and students attend school board hearing 3:11

Parents and students attend school board hearing
Deadly accident in Cotswold 0:38

Deadly accident in Cotswold
Backyard habitats 2:29

Backyard habitats

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos