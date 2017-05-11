Mom dies, 10-year-old daughter seriously hurt in collision with tractor-trailer

A woman died and her daughter was seriously hurt late Wednesday in crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.
It occurred at about 9:20 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound, near Edgewood Road.
The Gaston Gazette identified the victim as 41-year-old Rivera Rodriguez of Shelby. Her 10-year-old daughter, who was not named, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte in serious condition, reported the Gazette.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the mother and her daughter were traveling north on I-85 in a Toyota, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The tractor-trailer stopped due to construction work in the area and a witness told troopers that the Toyota failed to brake before striking the back of the tractor-trailer, WBTV reported.
