NC alligators love golf courses, but new video shows they like parking lots, too

It has become clear that North Carolina’s alligators love golf courses, but a video posted this week on Facebook proves they are equally comfortable in the parking lot.
The 24-second video was captured at Oak Island Golf Club, south of Wilmington, and it features a huge alligator (about 12-feet), walking slowly from the parking lot onto the course. Golfers at the club look on in respectful silence, none daring to challenge the gator’s right of way.
The video racked up 51,000 page views by 7 am Thursday, and 1,300 shares.
Viewers were awed at the size of the alligator, including its height (almost two feet).
“Wow, he's got better ground clearance than I would have thought! You could putt under him if you timed it right,” noted Conrad Drum.
Added Deborah Ware Glasser: “That's scary, but if you leave them alone they'll leave you alone. It's when they're challenged that they get mean!”
North Carolina wildlife officials say golf course ponds and canals have become a new frontier for alligators, who need interconnected wetlands to raise their young.
