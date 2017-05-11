South Meck high school teacher accused of sex act with student identified

A South Mecklenburg High School teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student was identified Thursday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Juan Vazquez, 28, Wednesday after he was accused of having inappropriate contact with students. He faces three felony counts of indecent liberties with a student and three felony counts of a sex act with a student.
Vazquez has been with the school since 2013, WSOC reported. He teaches AP and Honors English at the school.
According to Vazquez’s site, he moved to Charlotte when he was 16 and graduated from Garinger High School. He received his degree in English education from UNC Greensboro.
In 2008, the Observer reported Vazquez was the recipient of a scholarship he used to help fund his education and dream of becoming a high school English teacher.
Police have not provided details into the allegations at this time.
Yaviri Escalera, a CMS spokesperson, said there’s no indication the incident occurred on campus.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
