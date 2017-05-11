School district outside of Charlotte pursues layoffs to balance the budget

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education is moving toward layoffs as a way to balance its budget, according to the Mooresville Tribune.
A total number of possible layoffs district-wide has not released, including how many teacher positions could be involved.
Alvera Lesane, associate superintendent of human resources, asked the board Monday to approve the layoff process, to prepare for state-mandated class-size requirements in kindergarten through third grade, it was reported. The board agreed to her request, the Tribune reported.
Among the issues prompting layoff discussions is declining enrollment in the district’s exceptional children’s program, it was reported.
Lesane told the Statesville Record & Landmark that administrators will identify specific positions for elimination, including 12 positions in the exceptional children’s program. That program provides special education and related services to about 2,000 students, it was reported.
