May 11, 2017 12:03 PM

York man is second person charged after baby tests positive for meth

By Andrew Dys

YORK

Deputies charged a second person Thursday with child neglect in an ongoing police and social services investigation after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine in February, police and jail records show.

Trent Aaron Ordway, 23, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and use of a vehicle without permission, jail records show. His bond is set at $10,125.

On May 1, Destiny Varnadore, 23, was charged with child neglect in the case. She was in custody at the York County prison farm at the time, on a charge of using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, records show. Varnadore remains in jail.

The police investigation started in March, when deputies received a referral from the S.C. Department of Social Services that the baby tested positive for the drug in a hair test.

Police in Charlotte recovered the stolen car, reports show.

Police reports say that Varnadore admitted to DSS investigators that she was a drug user and that she had recently used heroin.

