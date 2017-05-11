York man is second person charged after baby tests positive for meth

Deputies charged a second person Thursday with child neglect in an ongoing police and social services investigation after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine in February, police and jail records show.
Trent Aaron Ordway, 23, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and use of a vehicle without permission, jail records show. His bond is set at $10,125.
On May 1, Destiny Varnadore, 23, was charged with child neglect in the case. She was in custody at the York County prison farm at the time, on a charge of using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, records show. Varnadore remains in jail.
The police investigation started in March, when deputies received a referral from the S.C. Department of Social Services that the baby tested positive for the drug in a hair test.
Police in Charlotte recovered the stolen car, reports show.
Police reports say that Varnadore admitted to DSS investigators that she was a drug user and that she had recently used heroin.
