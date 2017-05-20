Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Kannapolis

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Kannapolis Thursday night.
According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 41-year-old Joshua Eugene Bolton was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run Friday.
Police said 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night between 10 and 10:30 on Centergrove Road at the Interstate 85 bridge.
The vehicle that hit Barnette fled the scene, officers said.
Kannapolis Police said based upon evidence gathered at the scene, the vehicle was believed to be a Nissan Frontier pickup that was manufactured between 1998-2000. As of Friday, officers did not know the color of the pickup.
Police said they received a tip Friday evening which led officials to Bolton at his home in the 3700 block of Centergrove Road.
Bolton was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.
