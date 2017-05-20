Carter Stafford, 3, shovels sand at Ramsey Creek Beach on Saturday morning when the beach opened for the season.
Carter Stafford, 3, shovels sand at Ramsey Creek Beach on Saturday morning when the beach opened for the season. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Carter Stafford, 3, shovels sand at Ramsey Creek Beach on Saturday morning when the beach opened for the season. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

May 20, 2017 4:18 PM

Amid residents’ concerns, Ramsey Creek Beach opened Saturday with improvements

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Ramsey Creek Beach, Mecklenburg County’s only public beach, opened Saturday amid hopes for a better experience this year, after the beach debuted last year to heavy criticism for traffic and other problems.

The beach opened in Cornelius on Lake Norman last year during Memorial Day weekend to large crowds of families. It was the first swimming beach in a Mecklenburg County park since the 1970s, and more than 68,000 people attended last summer, causing overcrowding.

In addition to a delayed traffic light installation and a lack of proper pedestrian walkways, the beach caused heavy congestion in the area and was a concern for residents who complained about people parking on their property.

Alexia Woods, 7 months, floats at Ramsey Creek Beach on a swan float with her mother Nemessis Woods on Saturday morning.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

A park official said the beach was opening Saturday for its second season, earlier than last year, as a way to fix any issues that arise before Memorial Day weekend.

People walk into Ramsey Creek Beach on Saturday morning.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The county added several features for the beach’s 2017 season in hopes of easing concerns of residents, some of whom prepared for the potential onslaught of beach-goers by placing traffic cones in their driveways, WSOC-TV reported.

Signs and cones put out by surrounding neighborhoods as Ramsey Creek Beach opened Saturday.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported 50 new parking spaces were added to the beach. There were also more signs posted by park rangers and Cornelius Police to notify drivers not to park on private property.

A free shuttle service is also being offered from the Huntersville-North Cross Park and Ride to the beach to Labor Day weekend, WBTV reported. Shuttle riders will have free access to the beach. For walk-in beach-goers, the beach is otherwise $5 for people 14 years and older, and $3 for children ages 6 to 13. Children under the age of 6 get in free.

For more details about parking costs, go to the county website.

Ramsey Creek Beach opened Saturday for its second season. Last year the beach, Mecklenburg’s only public beach, was swamped with folks seeking a sunny day on Lake Norman. Everyone has high hopes for a smoother sail this summer.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Additional security features have also been added to the park this year, as security cameras were installed for 24/7 monitoring by Cornelius Police.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

