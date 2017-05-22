Teen dies riding as passenger on motorcycle in Union County, police say

A child who was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash in southern Union County, reports Charlotte TV station WSOC.
Charlotte TV station WBTV reported the youth was a teen, but did not say if the it was a girl or boy.
It happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Ridge Road near Roanoke Church Road, south of Monroe, it was reported.
Police told WSOC that the motorcycle driver failed to stop at a stop sign and a pickup truck crashed into them.
The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the motorcycle passenger, who is under the age of 16, was pronounced dead, reported WSOC.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
