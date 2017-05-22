Four Lincolnton apartments vandalized with derogatory words, KKK graffiti

Several neighbors woke up Sunday morning to find their front doors vandalized at a Lincoln County apartment complex.
At least four doors were vandalized with derogatory words and sayings at the Woodhill Apartments on Georgetown Road in Lincolnton.
The words "KKK" and "bitch" deface two of the doors, while two other doors had homophobic slurs written on them.
Felicia Hall lives in the apartment where "KKK" was spray painted.
"Yeah I think it was a threat. I think it's a scared tactic, but I'm not scared," Hall said.
Hall told WBTV she believes this wasn't a random crime and feels targeted.
She also said she has never seen anything like this in her more than four years living in the apartment complex.
"We are a close knit neighborhood. We get along, then all of a sudden, all of these things just transpired all at once, and it hurt me when I seen it," Hall said.
Lincolnton Police are investigating this incident.
No arrests have been made.
White paint now covers the hateful messages written on the doors. Hall said she hopes her message gets to whoever did this.
"You need to seek God and get help because if you have that much hatred in your heart to write mean slurs on people's doors like that, you don't know where all this hatred is coming from," Hall said.
