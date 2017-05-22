Site of work on Monday morning.
May 22, 2017 6:19 AM

Downed tree leaves more than 100 homes without power in Huntersville

By WBTV

More than 100 homes were still without power in Huntersville Monday morning after a tree fell in the area.

Storms blew through Sunday night, leaving a tree down on Beatties Ford Road at McCoy Road. Beatties Ford Road was blocked between McCoy Road and Sao Paolo Road for a time.

Power outages were first reported in the area around 8 p.m. Sunday. By Monday morning, at least 125 homes in the area were still without power.

Duke Energy says they hope to have all power restored in the area by 8 a.m.

