Barrage of gunfire into 3 homes leads Iredell deputies to 8 suspects, stolen guns

A barrage of bullets fired into three Statesville homes on May 20 has resulted eight arrests and the recovery of multiple stolen weapons, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Five of the suspects are from Charlotte, records show.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies responded to calls Saturday to Log Drive in Statesville, where residents reported multiple rounds of gunfire hitting their home, including one round that almost struck a child.
Deputies located the source of the gunfire at 185 Hickory Nut Drive in Statesville, where eight suspects were arrested, he said.
During the course of the investigation, detectives found 11 pistols and rifles, along with cash and marijuana, he said. Five of the firearms have been reported stolen from multiple jurisdictions surrounding Iredell County and South Carolina, Campbell said
Several of the suspects arrested have prior criminal history ranging from armed robbery to previous shooting into occupied dwelling convictions, he said. One of the men arrested was wearing an ankle monitor from Mecklenburg County for prior criminal involvement.
The suspects were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where they are being held in lieu of bonds ranging from $50,000 to $105,000 secured. Their scheduled first court appearance is scheduled for May 22, 2017, in Statesville District Court.
Arrested in the case:
Antonio Cepata Herron, 18, of Charlotte.
Xavious Dontrell Caldwell, 26, of Statesville.
Thompson, Michael Edward Thompson Jr., 19, of Mooresville.
Isaiah Josiah Elija Butler, 18, of Charlotte.
Ricardo Manuel Diaz, 23, of Charlotte.
Jonathan Aaron Murphy, 19, Charlotte.
Quanterius Maurice Hooper, 23, Mooresville.
Jamal Deveon, 22, Charlotte.
