Charlotte police ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Saturday night

The man killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night on University City Boulevard has been identified Brian Douglas Wood, age 35, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Wood was not using the crosswalk at the time, and was crossing against a no crossing light, officials said Monday.
CMPD Police say the incident happened at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers found Wood in the roadway with injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle. He was attempting to cross University City Boulevard when he was struck by a 2009 Mercury Milan, traveling northeast on University City Boulevard, officials said.
The vehicle was driven by Kadalhia Denise Johnson, 19, who left the scene, police said. Wood was taken by MEDIC to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
An hour after the crash, Johnson returned to the scene and was transported voluntarily to CMPD Headquarters. Detectives later charged her with felony hit and run, officials said.
Early indications are that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in this crash for the driver and that the Mercury Milan had a green light, investigators said Monday. Johnson was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain injury.
