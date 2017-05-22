Local

Man wanted for harassing motorists in Mint Hill

By WBTV

A man in Mint Hill who is reportedly harassing motorists is being sought.

Mint Hill police say they have received several reports about a man, identified as Brian Robinson, who is pointing weapons at motorists, filming drivers and blocking the roadway to confront people.

"We have also received reports of him pointing a weapon at an individual, who was driving past him," police say.

Officers are investigating the claims and say Robinson has been known to follow police and other first responder personnel while they were on duty.

Robinson has been charged in the past with felony theft of a dog, possession of marijuana, stalking, felony speed to elude and pending charges in Union County for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who encounters Robinson is asked to call 911.

