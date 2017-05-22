Huntersville Target evacuated after fire breaks out in store

The Target in Huntersville was evacuated after fire broke out in the store at about 5 p.m. Monday.
Medic evaluated four patients at the scene but had not reported taking anyone to the hospital, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. One is a store employee and the others are customers, Observer news partner WBTV reported. All were treated for smoke inhalation, the station said.
The fire department reported an hour later that the fire was under control and that heavy smoke remained throughout the building on Sam Furr Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
*Target Update 4* Fire controlled, heavy Smoke throughout building. 4 patients evaluated by MEDIC. NO transports yet pic.twitter.com/HLzo8zigHs— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 22, 2017
